HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 19,247 Shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 747,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,247 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in AEA-Bridges Impact were worth $7,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IMPX. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in AEA-Bridges Impact in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 171.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 46,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 124.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IMPX opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.92. AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

