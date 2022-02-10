Polar Capital Holdings Plc Lowers Holdings in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc cut its position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) by 74.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,668 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Upstart were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $1,039,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Holderness Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 3rd quarter worth $513,000. 51.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $2,980,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.45, for a total transaction of $2,530,220.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,693,701 shares of company stock valued at $326,838,594 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UPST opened at $112.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 140.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.32. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.46 million. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. On average, analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on UPST. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST).

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.