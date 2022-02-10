Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Hits New 52-Week High at $152.18

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $152.18 and last traded at $152.18, with a volume of 2336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.91.

CIGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.08.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,250,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 73,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,902,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Colliers International Group by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Colliers International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

