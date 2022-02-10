CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.49

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $16.49 and last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 380 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

Several equities analysts have commented on CFB shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $823.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.28.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,762 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,570,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,414,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after acquiring an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,630,000 after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 829,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,782,000 after buying an additional 7,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

About CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

