Cohen & Steers Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 28.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 725 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 954,564 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $50,592,000 after buying an additional 88,135 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 67,558 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,581,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $56.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.34. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.15 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 30.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 5th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 55.02%.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 162,959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $9,036,076.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 176,149 shares of company stock valued at $9,760,545 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

