Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Sold by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. reduced its holdings in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 462,777 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Life Storage by 615.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 54,368 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $241,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Life Storage by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Life Storage by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,456,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,229,875,000 after purchasing an additional 434,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $137.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.03 and a 12 month high of $154.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This is a boost from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.34%.

In other news, Director David L. Rogers sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.18, for a total value of $3,279,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.66, for a total value of $1,009,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,947,560. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Life Storage from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.11.

Life Storage Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

