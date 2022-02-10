FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.800-$8.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.25 billion-$5.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.FMC also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.80-$8.10 EPS.

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 26.39% and a net margin of 12.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.49%.

FMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on FMC from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised FMC from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Loop Capital raised FMC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.50.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

