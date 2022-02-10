EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO Sells $61,200.00 in Stock

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CFO John Brandon Wagner sold 3,600 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $61,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

John Brandon Wagner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 11th, John Brandon Wagner sold 1,368 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $21,888.00.

On Tuesday, January 4th, John Brandon Wagner sold 1,757 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $28,112.00.

On Thursday, December 16th, John Brandon Wagner sold 3,799 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.38, for a total value of $58,428.62.

Shares of NASDAQ EVER opened at $15.45 on Thursday. EverQuote, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $54.96. The company has a market capitalization of $457.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in EverQuote by 460.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in EverQuote by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in EverQuote by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVER. reduced their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on EverQuote from $45.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded EverQuote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

