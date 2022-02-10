SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 274,411 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,996,997 shares.The stock last traded at $46.02 and had previously closed at $44.57.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.04.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 4,900.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

