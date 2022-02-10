ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Sells $1,185,948.40 in Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $1,185,948.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Gina Mastantuono also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 10th, Gina Mastantuono sold 738 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.10, for a total transaction of $405,973.80.

On Thursday, November 18th, Gina Mastantuono sold 719 shares of ServiceNow stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $682.47, for a total transaction of $490,695.93.

NYSE NOW opened at $613.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $122.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 538.57, a PEG ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $593.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $624.71. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on NOW. Argus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $760.00 to $805.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen upped their target price on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

