Insider Selling: Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO Sells 300 Shares of Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) COO David M. Weber sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.25, for a total transaction of $90,075.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $315.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $317.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $334.77. Abiomed, Inc. has a 1-year low of $261.27 and a 1-year high of $379.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.18. Abiomed had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 287.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,833,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Abiomed by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Abiomed by 32,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth $303,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abiomed by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,252 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Abiomed from $345.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abiomed from $292.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.75.

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

