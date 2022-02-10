Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Trading Up 5.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL)’s share price rose 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.39 and last traded at $12.35. Approximately 9,358 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 572,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.51. The company has a market capitalization of $670.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 428.67 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The accessories brand company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $491.80 million for the quarter. Fossil Group had a net margin of 0.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

In other news, CEO Kosta N. Kartsotis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total value of $66,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fossil Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,681,060 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $91,021,000 after buying an additional 24,515 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Fossil Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,052,744 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock worth $51,993,000 after buying an additional 742,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,659,692 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $52,261,000 after purchasing an additional 132,642 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,122,623 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $25,149,000 after purchasing an additional 322,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Fossil Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,500,482 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $15,440,000 after purchasing an additional 262,660 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

