Insider Selling: Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Sells 5,184 Shares of Stock

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) CFO Stephen Furlong sold 5,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $16,174.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Stephen Furlong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 24th, Stephen Furlong sold 268 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.40, for a total value of $911.20.

On Friday, January 21st, Stephen Furlong sold 17,189 shares of Neuronetics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $62,224.18.

NASDAQ STIM opened at $3.17 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98. Neuronetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.04. The company has a market capitalization of $83.59 million, a PE ratio of -2.88 and a beta of 2.37.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 34.48% and a negative net margin of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $13.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 223.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. David J Yvars Group bought a new stake in Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 469.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on STIM. William Blair downgraded Neuronetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Neuronetics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Neuronetics from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. cut their price target on Neuronetics from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

