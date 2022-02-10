T Christopher Uchida Sells 500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $125,500.00.

On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00.

Shares of Palomar stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42.

PLMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

About Palomar

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

