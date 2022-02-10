T Christopher Uchida Sells 500 Shares of Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
T Christopher Uchida also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 22nd, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $125,500.00.
- On Tuesday, November 30th, T Christopher Uchida sold 2,000 shares of Palomar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $148,800.00.
Shares of Palomar stock opened at $54.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.64 and a beta of -0.06. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.01 and a 52 week high of $115.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.42.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 72.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 1,468.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.
About Palomar
Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.
