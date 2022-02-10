Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Sells $37,533.99 in Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) VP Mark A. Maples sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $37,533.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $60.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.53 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $804.07 million, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.45.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.13). Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 31.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

Several brokerages have commented on GSBC. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Great Southern Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 57,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,190,000 after acquiring an additional 12,479 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 13,116.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 30,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans and consumer loans. The company was founded in July 1989 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

