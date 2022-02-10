The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Acquired by Cohen & Steers Inc.

Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 16,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 9,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total transaction of $993,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.02, for a total transaction of $25,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,257 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,271. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $210.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $89.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.71 and a 52 week high of $228.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $206.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.62.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.62 by ($0.76). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 39.40%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Argus raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.21.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

