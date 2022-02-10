Cohen & Steers Inc. Purchases New Stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 99,029 shares during the period. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000.

NYSE PNI opened at $10.62 on Thursday. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $12.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.00.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The company was founded on March 29, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

