Cinctive Capital Management LP Has $231,000 Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

Cinctive Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in First Reserve Sustainable Growth were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FRSG. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $696,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,882,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,882,000.

NASDAQ:FRSG opened at $9.83 on Thursday. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $10.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

