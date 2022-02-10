Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SHLS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Shoals Technologies Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,911,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Shoals Technologies Group by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,450,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,771 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 173.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,261,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,773,000 after acquiring an additional 800,160 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,510,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,634,000 after acquiring an additional 731,648 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 1,412.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 471,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,741,000 after acquiring an additional 440,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

SHLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $43.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shoals Technologies Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.93.

SHLS stock opened at $15.89 on Thursday. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.81 and a 12-month high of $44.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $59.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.03 million. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

