Cohen & Steers Inc. Makes New $137,000 Investment in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 112.4% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 1,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000.

NASDAQ PFF opened at $36.78 on Thursday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $39.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

