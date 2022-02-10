100,000 Shares in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,653,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,565,000 after purchasing an additional 346,051 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in ImmunoGen by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,719,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,452 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in ImmunoGen by 2.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,286,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after purchasing an additional 82,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,632,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,938,000 after purchasing an additional 115,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA raised its position in ImmunoGen by 13.5% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 3,013,467 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,086,000 after purchasing an additional 358,629 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IMGN opened at $6.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 1.37. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $10.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.49 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on ImmunoGen from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded ImmunoGen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

