Cohen & Steers Inc. Sells 34,119 Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP)

Cohen & Steers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust (NYSEARCA:SPPP) by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,119 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 20.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 99,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,219 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 4.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,530 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 29.1% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 77,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 17,564 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 675.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 51,406 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 38,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period.

Shares of Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust stock opened at $16.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $21.59.

Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in physical platinum and palladium bullion in Good Delivery plate or ingot form. Sprott Physical Platinum and Palladium Trust was formed on December 23, 2011 and is domiciled in Canada.

