Profund Advisors LLC Has $653,000 Stock Holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 35.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in American International Group by 896.5% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the third quarter worth $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

In other American International Group news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total transaction of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $62.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.17 and a 12-month high of $63.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.