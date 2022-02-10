HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 273,564 Shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 450,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 273,564 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Macerich were worth $7,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 655.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 98,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 85,200 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,083,000 after acquiring an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter worth about $696,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Macerich by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAC opened at $16.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.77. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $11.04 and a one year high of $22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

