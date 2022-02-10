Schroder Investment Management Group Cuts Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 68,665 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 56.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AGCO by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGCO. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of AGCO from $159.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AGCO from $157.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AGCO from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of AGCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, OTR Global downgraded shares of AGCO to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AGCO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

NYSE AGCO opened at $130.93 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO Co. has a 12 month low of $108.56 and a 12 month high of $158.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.84.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.

