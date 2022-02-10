Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $480,000 in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 118,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.07% of Endeavour Silver as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 685,873 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 75,173 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 130,818 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 105,746 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 285,857 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after buying an additional 13,699 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 175,845 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 11,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 131,748 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Endeavour Silver stock opened at $3.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $653.16 million, a PE ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.43. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $34.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXK. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.73.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

