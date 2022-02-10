Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 4,999 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Quadrature Capital Ltd reduced its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,781 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Independent Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Scott Smith sold 900 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $77,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $85,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler cut Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.91. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $68.14 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $80.24.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.53. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 9.12% and a net margin of 23.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts expect that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is 52.60%.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in the sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

