Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 51.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PNW. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Argus raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.87.

Shares of PNW opened at $70.91 on Thursday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

