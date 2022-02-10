Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $581,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 42.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,432 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,955 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSD. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,803,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,907,000 after buying an additional 91,989 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,379,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,544,000 after buying an additional 16,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,306,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $139,759,000 after buying an additional 23,979 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 830,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $91,707,000 after buying an additional 197,340 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 811,372 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,608,000 after buying an additional 107,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on SSD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. CJS Securities raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sidoti raised shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

NYSE SSD opened at $121.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.20. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.22. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $141.26.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.66. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $418.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

In other news, insider Roger Dankel sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $67,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,100 shares of company stock valued at $995,035. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Simpson Manufacturing

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and markets building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.