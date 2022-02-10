Quadrature Capital Ltd Decreases Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 3.0% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in Fox Factory by 332.9% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory in the third quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Maryland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 9.5% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 5,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 43.7% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $134.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $153.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.40. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $117.59 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.02, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79.

Fox Factory Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.