Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $674,000 Stock Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,838 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,742 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 11,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,883 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 136,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,309,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

NYSE CBU opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.70. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.00 and a 52 week high of $82.53.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). Community Bank System had a net margin of 29.94% and a return on equity of 9.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU).

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.