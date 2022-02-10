Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 20.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,998,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336,291 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $49,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 47,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 104,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. 52.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup cut Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.89.

CCL stock opened at $23.19 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.11. Carnival Co. & plc has a 12-month low of $16.32 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.99.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.29). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 497.70% and a negative return on equity of 49.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CEO Arnold W. Donald sold 95,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $1,827,787.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David Bernstein sold 7,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $163,984.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

