Neuberger Berman Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,076,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 113,749 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $58,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 1.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 6.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuance Communications by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,421,625 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,438,393,000 after purchasing an additional 538,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the second quarter valued at about $334,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 163,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.35, for a total transaction of $9,027,418.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Benjamin sold 492,709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total transaction of $27,113,776.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,405,616 shares of company stock worth $77,384,609 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUAN opened at $55.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -616.26 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.13. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.90 and a 1 year high of $55.55.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a negative net margin of 1.96% and a positive return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

