Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys Shares of 4,166 Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising Company (REIT) (NASDAQ:LAMR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lamar Advertising by 103.5% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Lamar Advertising by 267.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Lamar Advertising stock opened at $115.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Lamar Advertising Company has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $124.32. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 108.40%.

In other Lamar Advertising news, Director Stephen P. Mumblow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $284,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rent advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

