Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Up 4.2%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. 2,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 897,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.51 million, a PE ratio of 438.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN)
Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.
