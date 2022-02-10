Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Up 4.2%

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s share price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.53 and last traded at $12.53. 2,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 897,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Baozun from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baozun presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.20.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.51 million, a PE ratio of 438.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $294.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.81 million. Baozun had a net margin of 0.26% and a return on equity of 0.42%. On average, analysts predict that Baozun Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. 53.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

