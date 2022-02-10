Cinctive Capital Management LP Purchases 3,000 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Cinctive Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 30.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,753,000 after acquiring an additional 16,044 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 45,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 25,163 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 60.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLGT opened at $71.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.50 and a 200-day moving average of $86.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.97 and a 12 month high of $185.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $2.63. The company had revenue of $227.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $51,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,736 shares of company stock valued at $350,066. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLGT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

