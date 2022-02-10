Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Down 6.2% Following Insider Selling

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)’s share price dropped 6.2% during trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $35.25 and last traded at $35.54. Approximately 645,944 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 45,688,770 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.88.

Specifically, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 48,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total transaction of $2,642,567.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,216,625 shares of company stock worth $48,608,852.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNAP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $95.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.18.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of -95.90 and a beta of 1.07.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 23.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap by 579.6% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Snap in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 305.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Snap by 50.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.65% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

