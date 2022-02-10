Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,879,656 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,471 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Veeco Instruments worth $63,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.2% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 34,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 110,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 82.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,726 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VECO opened at $28.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 82.62 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.92 and a 52-week high of $32.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Veeco Instruments in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total transaction of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

