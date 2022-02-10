Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $168.40 Million Stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,382,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 42,038 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.06% of Vishay Intertechnology worth $168,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 111.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 18.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1,686.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology in the second quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSH opened at $20.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.34.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The firm had revenue of $843.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Vishay Intertechnology’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Separately, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

About Vishay Intertechnology

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

