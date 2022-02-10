Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 35,292 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,279,208 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 35,292 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $166,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,654,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 110,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,582,000 after purchasing an additional 12,744 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,773 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 13,662.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares during the period. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $79.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $47.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.76. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.58 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.50%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.78.

In other news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 217,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.33, for a total value of $17,940,777.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 54,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total value of $4,632,244.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

