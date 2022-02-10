Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 57,856 Shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,856 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $68,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,527,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,882,000 after purchasing an additional 765,090 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,672,000 after acquiring an additional 113,366 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in QIAGEN by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,056,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,483 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in QIAGEN by 1,620.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,616,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in QIAGEN by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,693,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,219,000 after buying an additional 988,233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QGEN shares. DZ Bank raised QIAGEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on QIAGEN from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.09.

NYSE:QGEN opened at $50.41 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. QIAGEN has a 1-year low of $45.58 and a 1-year high of $58.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. QIAGEN had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QIAGEN will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

About QIAGEN

QIAGEN NV is a provider of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials. The firm assay technologies make these biomolecules visible and ready for analysis.

