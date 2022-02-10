Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 10,115 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,144,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 10,115 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of Nelnet worth $169,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Nelnet in the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,564,766 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $123,992,000 after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Nelnet by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NNI opened at $81.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 61.31, a current ratio of 61.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.76. Nelnet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.60 and a twelve month high of $99.79.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 30.22%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.48%.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total transaction of $48,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Munn sold 5,000 shares of Nelnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $490,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 45.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Nelnet from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

