Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $93,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 348.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 89,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 69,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 64.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,068,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after buying an additional 1,593,447 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 76.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 70,959 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in Solid Biosciences by 58.6% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the period. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences stock opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $135.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11. Solid Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.10 and a 52 week high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

