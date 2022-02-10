Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VCYT shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 9,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 93,282 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 22,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

VCYT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -28.73 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.02. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $23.98 and a fifty-two week high of $86.03.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

