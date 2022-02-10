$1.35 EPS Expected for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) will report $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for International Business Machines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.30. International Business Machines reported earnings per share of $1.77 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Business Machines will report full-year earnings of $10.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.85 to $10.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $10.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.63 to $11.57. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for International Business Machines.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines stock opened at $137.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.08 and its 200 day moving average is $133.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. International Business Machines has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84. The company has a market capitalization of $123.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceera Investments LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 16,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 40,242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,453 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 7,006 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

