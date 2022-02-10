Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,208,573 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $176,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,445,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $815,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,759,927 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter worth about $428,284,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 754.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,999,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $321,613,000 after buying an additional 1,765,746 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 110.9% in the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,426,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $355,120,000 after buying an additional 1,276,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $120.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In related news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

