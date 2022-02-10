Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 7,093 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 865,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $180,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,950,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,809,000 after purchasing an additional 25,373 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,813,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,694,000 after purchasing an additional 53,469 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,763,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,844,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,847,000 after purchasing an additional 36,503 shares in the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AAP opened at $232.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.01 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.29. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

AAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $237.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

