Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 9,781 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 678,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $183,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.13, for a total transaction of $1,545,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOH stock opened at $307.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.75 and a 200-day moving average of $285.52. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $202.65 and a one year high of $328.11.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.06. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

MOH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $318.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $316.00 to $397.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $310.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.69.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

