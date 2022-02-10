Profund Advisors LLC Sells 10,820 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,636 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,820 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,714,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth $1,646,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in First Financial Bankshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,100,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $142,468,000 after purchasing an additional 21,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.34. The company has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 0.89. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.69 and a 1-year high of $55.00.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 43.88% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $129.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. First Financial Bankshares’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

FFIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

In related news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $2,029,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $118,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 5,486 shares of company stock worth $266,167 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

