The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis lowered its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,369 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $4,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55.1% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 120,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 42,919 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the second quarter valued at $15,431,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 924,795 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,900,000 after acquiring an additional 60,484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,023,000 after purchasing an additional 24,213 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $51.73 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $40.05 and a 1 year high of $56.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.00. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.58 and a beta of 1.23.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

